Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Chelsea Harder, Thelma Alane, Doug Murdock

On today’s episode of Bytemarks Cafe, we welcome State CIO Doug Murdock, Chelsea Harder from Hawaii Green Growth and HACC organizer, Thelma Alane, to the HPR studios to share their experiences with the 2019 Hawaii Annual Code Challenge, talk about the winners of this year’s HACC and the future of the demoed prototypes.

