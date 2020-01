Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Micah Kane, Rich Wacker

This is the second of our special 2-part year end edition, where we’ve invited two prominent executives in Hawaii: Rich Wacker, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Savings Bank and Micah Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hawaii Community Foundation, to talk about Hawaii’s innovation economy and how Hawaii can thrive in the 21st Century. Today in part 2 we will look at goals and objectives for 2020.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes