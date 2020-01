Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Nicole Fuertes, Len Higashi, Michelle Cheung

First up, we have Nicole Fuertes from the Pacific Telecommunications Council here to tell us about the upcoming 2020 PTC Conference: Vision 2020 and Beyond. Then, we are joined by Len Higashi from HTDC and Michelle Cheung, one of the TRUE Directors, to tell us about the Technology Readiness User Evaluation Initiative or TRUE Initiative.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes