Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Justin Delos Reyes, Katherine Williams, Chenoa Farnsworth

First up, Katherine Williams from Google joins us to tell us about an event happening tomorrow called Grow with Google. Then we have Justin Delos Reyes, Computer Science teacher from Campbell High School and President of the CSTA Hawaii Chapter here to tell us about the upcoming CSTA Hawaii Summit. Last but not least, we are joined by Chenoa Farnsworth from Blue Startups to tell us about the next East Meets West conference.

