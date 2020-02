Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sarah-lyn Kaeo, Corie Tanida, Amy Weintraub

First up, Amy Weintraub, Executive Director of the Hawaii Academy of Science joins us to tell us about the and the regionals science fairs that lead up to the upcoming Hawaii State Science Fair. Then, we’re joined by Corie Tanida and Sarah-Lyn Kaeo, honor student at Univ of Hawaii Manoa, both independent but support Common Cause, civic engagement and automatic voter registration. The bills to follow during this legislative session include: SB2005 and HB2119.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes