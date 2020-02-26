Episode 600: ʻŌlelo Jam, HPU STEM Conference + Women in Data Science – Feb 26, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Mary Smith, Trisha Nakayama, Martha Crosby

First up, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, Hālau ʻĪnana in Kapaʻakea-Mōʻiliʻili will transform into an ʻŌlelo Jam. They’ve invite Hawaiian speakers to come and co-create digital content in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi for community which includes teachers, students, kupuna as well as new learners. No tech experience is needed; just the (desire) to ʻōlelo or speak Hawaii and create a better world for us ma ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi!

Then, Mary Smith from the Hawaii Pacific University joins us to tell us about the upcoming Women of Color STEM Entrepreneurship conference.

Last but not least, we’re joined by Trisha Nakayama from IBM and Martha Crosby, Professor in ICS at UH Manoa, to talk about careers in data science and the Women in Data Science Conference sponsored by IBM.

