Episode 601: Founders Mixer, CS Day at the Capitol & Digital Currency Innovation Lab – March 4, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ellen Ng, David Miyashiro, Iris Ikeda (by phone)

First up, if you are interested in the startup world, Blue Startups is having a Founders Mixer on Thursday, March 5! You can meet the Blue Startups team, and take the opportunity to pitch your idea, startup, or skill while networking with Hawaii’s entrepreneurial community.

Then, David Miyashiro from Hawaii Kids Can joins us to tell us about the upcoming Computer Science Day at the Capitol.

Finally, Iris Ikeda from the Division of Financial Institutions – DCCA and Ellen Ng from HTDC to talk about the Digital Currency Innovation Lab and how you can test out your crypto currency idea in Hawaii.

