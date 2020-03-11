Episode 602: Maui Techies, NetSquared Hawaii & TRUE Initiative – March 11, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Eddie Ontai, Derek Gabriel, Brennon Morioka

First up, the Maui Techies are having a meetup on March 17th at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei. It’s an evening filled with conversations about all things techie. Whether you are just beginning or already an expert in your field, or if technology is your hobby, you will find someone who shares your interests. Friends and newcomers are always welcome.

Then, Derek Gabriel from Ignite Solutions Group joins us to tell us about the NetSquared HAWAII relaunch.

Finally, we’re joined by Eddie Ontai, President of Data House and Brennon Morioka Dean of the UH College of Engineering to talk about the TRUE Initiative and how students are part of an innovation mentorship program to help solve real world problems.

