Episode 605: COVID-19 Tracking and DOE Distance Learning – April 1, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Karl Kim, Leanna Agcaoili, Norman Sales

First up, the Hawaii Island Business Plan Competition (HIplan) for UH Hilo & Hawaii Community College Students is now a virtual event. It’s the Virtual Kilauea Eruption Recovery App Hackathon that will take place on April 4-5 on the BizzyB.com platform. Teams could Win up to $5000 in cash prizes. Student admission to the Hackathon is free, with signups available on a first-come fist serve basis. For information, visit https:// bizzyb.com/hiplan-hackathon-2020/.

Then we have Karl Kim from the NDPTC join us to talk about the COVID-19 tracking project.

Finally, we’re joined by Norman Sales of Farrington High School and Leanna Agcaoili of Fern Elementary School to talk about distance learning in the age of remote work and shelter in place. We also get to talk about the 808Unconference.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes