Episode 607: Google Analytics & HSTE Virtual Office Hours – April 15, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Daniel Liu, Cecilia Chung, Shane Asselstine

Blue Startups Cohort #12 application deadline has been Extended. They said, “In light of the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to extend our application deadline for Cohort #12 until April 30. The new start date for the program is to be determined as well. Stay tuned for more updates! For more information you can go to BlueStartups.com

First up we have Daniel Liu from Google who joins us to talk about the upcoming HACC 2020 Google Analytics Workshop.

Then we’re joined by Cecilia Chung and Shane Asselstine from the Hawaii Society for Technology in Education to talk about supporting teachers through their virtual office hours.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes