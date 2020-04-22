Episode 608: UH Startup Accelerator & 3D Printing PPE – April 22, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Steve Auerbach, Tim Cottrell, Rodrigo Romo

Thanks to HTDC, on Tuesday, April 28th Eric Heenan, President of Alaka’i Executive Search, will hold a complimentary webinar on strategies to make your LinkedIn profile stand out and get noticed by recruiters and hiring managers. Please register by Monday, April 27 at 12pm. After registration closes, they will send a Zoom link to all registered participants.

Steve Auerbach, Director of the Office of Innovation and Commercialization at UH, joins us to tell us about a webinar on innovating new economic sectors in Hawaii.

Then we’re joined by Tim Cottrell, Head of School at Iolani School and Rodrigo Romo, Program Manager at Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems to talk about activating their makerspaces to help meet the demand for Personal Protective Equipment.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes