Episode 609: XLR8HI preX and Safe2 App – April 29, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Omar Sultan, Mitra Ardron, Eric Jones

First off, don’t forget, applications to the Blue Startups Cohort #12 accelerator program closes tomorrow, Thursday, April 30th. The new start date for the program is to be determined. Stay tuned for more updates and in the meantime, check out what it means to be part of the Blue Startups accelerator program by going to Blue Startups.com.

Then, Omar Sultan from XLR8HI and Sultan Ventures joins us to tell us about the preX program. Deadline to apply is May 8, 2020.

Then I welcome Mitra Ardon and Eric Jones to the show. Mitra is a serial social entrepreneur & innovator, working in the fields of technology for good, most recently at the Internet Archives. Meanwhile, Eric Jones is a seasoned disaster planner, exercise conductor, crisis manager and recently with the American Red Cross. We talk about contact tracing, Apple/Google API and the Safe2 app.

