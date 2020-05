Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Pat Sullivan, Matthew Jenkins

First up, we welcome Aaron Schorn from Nalukai Academy who joins us to tell us about the upcoming 15-day Entrepreneurial bootcamp for students.

Then we have Pat Sullivan and Matt Jenkins to the show. Pat is the Founder and CEO of Oceanit, one of Hawaii’s successful tech companies. Check out Pat’s new book: Intellectual Anarchy. Matthew is the Area Vice President, SLED (State, Local and Education) West, for World Wide Technologies.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes

.