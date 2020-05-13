Episode 611: UH Innovation Accelerators – May 13, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Peter Rowan, Kamu Enos, Wayne Murphy

First up, for all you teachers. the Summer and Fall Altino trainings are all going online! Everything is listed on the PDE3 website. Organizers are waiving the $25 fee. So the training is FREE! Classes are limited to thirty seats but there’s always room. Learn more and get Alino trained.

Then we welcome Peter Rowan from UH Ventures Accelerator, Kamuela Enos from Purple Prize and (K)new Futures Challenge and Wayne Murphy from HATCH. They’re here to tell us how innovation and entrepreneurship will play a significant role in helping to restart and reshape our post-COVID-19 world. Learn more about the program by sign up to this informational session.

