Episode 612: ManaUp + Wifi on Wheels – May 20, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Sara “Mili” Milianta-Laffin, David Miyashiro

First up, on May 30-31, NASA, along with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is inviting coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists, and technologists to participate in a virtual hackathon. During a period of 48 hours, participants from around the world will create virtual teams and use Earth observation data to develop solutions to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more info go to: https://covid19.spaceappschallenge.org/

Then, we have Meli James from House of ManaUp, on to tell us about a three day workshop to build your digital marketing skills.

Finally, we’re joined by Sara “Mili” Milianta-Laffin from the Ilima Intermediate School and David Miyashiro from Hawaii Kids Can to talk about Wifi on Wheels.

