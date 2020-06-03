Episode 614: SBDC + Mana Up Cohort 5 – June 3, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Malia Kaʻaihue, Dante Valentino

First up, the Hawaii Small Business Development Center is pleased to announce their entrepreneurship class on Wednesday, June 10th, focused on people who are at the beginning stages of starting their business on O‘ahu. This class will address all of the important topics you must consider before investing money or time, and so it is an important step in the process of starting your business.

Then we welcome to the show Meli James from Mana Up, Malia Kaʻaihue from Aloha Modern and Dante Valentino from Vitalitea Hawaii. They’re here to tell us about the next Mana Up cohort and how they’ve adjusted to the new normal.

